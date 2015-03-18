Mar 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.10 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.92 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/04/15) 46.00/47.50 08.64/08.92 08.82/09.10 2M(20/05/15) 84.75/86.25 08.09/08.23 08.32/08.46 3M(22/06/15) 126.50/128.50 07.84/07.96 08.12/08.24 6M(21/09/15) 241.50/243.50 07.60/07.67 08.03/08.10 1Y(21/03/16) 452.00/454.00 07.17/07.20 07.95/07.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6720 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)