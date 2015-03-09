Mar 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.16 percent on Monday compared with 8.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.62 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/04/15) 49.75/51.25 08.79/09.05 08.97/09.23 2M(11/05/15) 85.75/87.50 08.19/08.36 08.42/08.58 3M(11/06/15) 125.00/127.00 07.92/08.05 08.20/08.32 6M(11/09/15) 242.25/244.25 07.67/07.74 08.10/08.16 1Y(11/03/16) 454.00/456.00 07.23/07.26 08.00/08.04 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6160 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)