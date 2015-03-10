Mar 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.20 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.05 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/04/15) 49.75/51.00 09.05/09.28 09.23/09.46 2M(12/05/15) 87.25/89.00 08.33/08.49 08.55/08.72 3M(12/06/15) 126.50/128.25 08.00/08.12 08.28/08.39 6M(14/09/15) 246.50/248.50 07.72/07.78 08.14/08.20 1Y(14/03/16) 457.50/459.50 07.24/07.27 08.01/08.04 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6983 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)