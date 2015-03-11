Mar 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.17 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.20 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.33 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/04/15) 48.75/50.50 09.15/09.48 09.33/09.66 2M(13/05/15) 87.75/89.75 08.37/08.56 08.59/08.78 3M(15/06/15) 129.50/131.25 08.01/08.12 08.29/08.40 6M(14/09/15) 244.25/246.25 07.68/07.74 08.10/08.17 1Y(14/03/16) 453.25/455.25 07.18/07.22 07.96/07.99 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.7450 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)