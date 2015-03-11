Mar 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.17 percent on
Wednesday compared with 8.20 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.33 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(13/04/15) 48.75/50.50 09.15/09.48 09.33/09.66
2M(13/05/15) 87.75/89.75 08.37/08.56 08.59/08.78
3M(15/06/15) 129.50/131.25 08.01/08.12 08.29/08.40
6M(14/09/15) 244.25/246.25 07.68/07.74 08.10/08.17
1Y(14/03/16) 453.25/455.25 07.18/07.22 07.96/07.99
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.7450 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
