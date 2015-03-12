Mar 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.18 percent on Thursday compared with 8.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.09 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/04/15) 48.00/49.50 09.03/09.32 09.21/09.49 2M(18/05/15) 89.25/91.00 08.26/08.43 08.49/08.65 3M(16/06/15) 126.25/128.00 08.01/08.12 08.29/08.40 6M(16/09/15) 242.50/244.50 07.69/07.75 08.11/08.18 1Y(16/03/16) 451.75/453.75 07.20/07.23 07.98/08.01 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.5665 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)