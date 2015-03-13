Mar 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.23 percent on Friday compared with 8.18 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.14 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/04/15) 48.25/49.50 09.06/09.30 09.24/09.48 2M(18/05/15) 88.25/90.00 08.29/08.45 08.52/08.68 3M(17/06/15) 126.50/128.25 08.01/08.12 08.29/08.40 6M(18/09/15) 246.00/248.00 07.74/07.81 08.17/08.23 1Y(17/03/16) 456.25/458.25 07.26/07.29 08.04/08.07 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6733 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)