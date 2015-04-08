Apr 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.37 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.39 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.86 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/05/15) 42.00/43.25 07.93/08.17 08.12/08.35 2M(10/06/15) 82.50/84.25 07.92/08.09 08.15/08.32 3M(10/07/15) 122.75/124.50 07.90/08.01 08.18/08.29 6M(13/10/15) 250.50/252.50 07.89/07.95 08.31/08.37 1Y(11/04/16) 471.00/473.00 07.52/07.55 08.27/08.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3295 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)