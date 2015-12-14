Dec 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.12 percent on Monday compared with 7.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.70 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/01/16) 38.50/40.00 06.17/06.41 06.52/06.76 2M(16/02/16) 70.25/72.00 06.17/06.33 06.61/06.77 3M(16/03/16) 102.75/104.75 06.15/06.27 06.68/06.80 6M(16/06/16) 211.00/213.00 06.28/06.34 07.06/07.12 1Y(16/12/16) 418.75/420.75 06.23/06.26 07.38/07.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9940 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)