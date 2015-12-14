Dec 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.12 percent on
Monday compared with 7.15 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.70 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(19/01/16) 38.50/40.00 06.17/06.41 06.52/06.76
2M(16/02/16) 70.25/72.00 06.17/06.33 06.61/06.77
3M(16/03/16) 102.75/104.75 06.15/06.27 06.68/06.80
6M(16/06/16) 211.00/213.00 06.28/06.34 07.06/07.12
1Y(16/12/16) 418.75/420.75 06.23/06.26 07.38/07.41
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9940 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
