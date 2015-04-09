Apr 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.40 percent on Thursday compared with 8.37 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.73 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/05/15) 40.50/41.50 07.91/08.11 08.10/08.29 2M(15/06/15) 85.00/86.75 07.91/08.07 08.15/08.31 3M(13/07/15) 122.75/124.50 07.91/08.02 08.19/08.31 6M(13/10/15) 247.00/249.00 07.91/07.98 08.34/08.40 1Y(13/04/16) 473.00/475.00 07.58/07.61 08.33/08.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2560 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)