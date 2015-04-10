Apr 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.30 percent on Friday compared with 8.40 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.80 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/05/15) 39.75/41.00 07.75/08.00 07.94/08.18 2M(15/06/15) 81.25/83.00 07.80/07.96 08.03/08.20 3M(15/07/15) 121.25/123.00 07.80/07.91 08.08/08.20 6M(15/10/15) 244.25/246.25 07.81/07.88 08.24/08.30 1Y(18/04/16) 468.75/470.75 07.43/07.47 08.20/08.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3660 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)