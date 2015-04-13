Apr 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.24 percent on Monday compared with 8.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.73 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/05/15) 42.25/43.50 07.72/07.95 07.91/08.14 2M(16/06/15) 80.75/82.50 07.74/07.91 07.98/08.15 3M(16/07/15) 120.75/122.50 07.76/07.88 08.05/08.16 6M(16/10/15) 242.50/244.50 07.75/07.82 08.18/08.24 1Y(18/04/16) 466.75/468.75 07.42/07.45 08.19/08.22 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3885 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)