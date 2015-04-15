Apr 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.18 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.68 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/05/15) 40.50/42.00 07.64/07.92 07.83/08.11 2M(17/06/15) 80.50/82.00 07.72/07.86 07.95/08.10 3M(17/07/15) 120.00/121.50 07.71/07.81 08.00/08.09 6M(19/10/15) 243.50/245.50 07.70/07.76 08.12/08.18 1Y(18/04/16) 461.00/463.00 07.35/07.38 08.10/08.13 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4026 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)