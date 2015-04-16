Apr 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.16 percent on Thursday compared with 8.18 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.91 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/05/15) 39.75/41.00 07.75/08.00 07.94/08.18 2M(22/06/15) 83.25/84.75 07.73/07.87 07.97/08.11 3M(20/07/15) 120.00/121.50 07.72/07.81 08.00/08.10 6M(20/10/15) 239.75/241.75 07.67/07.73 08.09/08.16 1Y(20/04/16) 458.25/460.25 07.33/07.36 08.08/08.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3685 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)