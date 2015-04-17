Apr 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.23 percent on Friday compared with 8.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.86 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/05/15) 39.75/41.00 07.76/08.00 07.94/08.19 2M(22/06/15) 82.00/83.50 07.74/07.88 07.98/08.12 3M(21/07/15) 120.25/122.00 07.74/07.85 08.02/08.13 6M(21/10/15) 242.00/244.00 07.74/07.81 08.17/08.23 1Y(21/04/16) 464.00/466.00 07.42/07.45 08.17/08.20 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3460 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)