Apr 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.13 percent on Monday compared with 8.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.98 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/05/15) 39.75/40.75 07.73/07.92 07.91/08.11 2M(22/06/15) 80.25/81.75 07.68/07.82 07.91/08.05 3M(22/07/15) 119.75/121.50 07.68/07.79 07.96/08.07 6M(23/10/15) 241.00/243.00 07.64/07.70 08.07/08.13 1Y(22/04/16) 458.50/460.50 07.31/07.34 08.07/08.10 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.5633 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)