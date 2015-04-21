Apr 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.03 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.89 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/05/15) 43.50/44.75 07.65/07.87 07.83/08.05 2M(23/06/15) 80.25/81.75 07.63/07.77 07.87/08.01 3M(23/07/15) 119.00/120.75 07.59/07.70 07.87/07.98 6M(23/10/15) 238.00/240.00 07.54/07.61 07.97/08.03 1Y(25/04/16) 457.00/459.00 07.20/07.24 07.97/08.00 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.9200 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)