Apr 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.03 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.13 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.89 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(26/05/15) 43.50/44.75 07.65/07.87 07.83/08.05
2M(23/06/15) 80.25/81.75 07.63/07.77 07.87/08.01
3M(23/07/15) 119.00/120.75 07.59/07.70 07.87/07.98
6M(23/10/15) 238.00/240.00 07.54/07.61 07.97/08.03
1Y(25/04/16) 457.00/459.00 07.20/07.24 07.97/08.00
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.9200 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
