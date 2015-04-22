Apr 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.01 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.67 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/05/15) 42.25/43.50 07.67/07.90 07.86/08.08 2M(24/06/15) 80.00/81.50 07.62/07.76 07.86/08.00 3M(24/07/15) 118.75/120.50 07.58/07.69 07.87/07.98 6M(26/10/15) 239.50/241.50 07.52/07.58 07.95/08.01 1Y(25/04/16) 455.00/457.00 07.20/07.24 07.96/08.00 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.8183 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)