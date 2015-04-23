Apr 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.91 percent on Thursday compared with 8.01 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.86 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/05/15) 39.25/40.75 07.56/07.85 07.74/08.03 2M(29/06/15) 82.00/83.50 07.52/07.66 07.76/07.89 3M(27/07/15) 118.00/119.75 07.49/07.60 07.78/07.89 6M(27/10/15) 235.00/237.00 07.42/07.48 07.85/07.91 1Y(27/04/16) 451.00/453.00 07.12/07.15 07.89/07.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.1850 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)