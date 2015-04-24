Apr 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.89 percent on Friday compared with 7.91 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.93 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/05/15) 39.75/41.25 07.63/07.92 07.81/08.10 2M(29/06/15) 81.25/82.75 07.54/07.68 07.78/07.92 3M(28/07/15) 118.50/120.25 07.50/07.61 07.78/07.90 6M(28/10/15) 235.25/237.25 07.40/07.46 07.83/07.89 1Y(28/04/16) 450.00/452.00 07.08/07.11 07.84/07.88 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4006 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)