Apr 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.92 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.71 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/05/15) 38.75/40.25 07.70/08.00 07.89/08.19 2M(30/06/15) 80.00/81.50 07.56/07.70 07.80/07.94 3M(31/07/15) 120.25/121.75 07.53/07.63 07.82/07.91 6M(30/10/15) 236.00/238.00 07.43/07.50 07.86/07.92 1Y(29/04/16) 452.00/454.00 07.14/07.17 07.89/07.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3305 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)