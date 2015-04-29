Apr 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.90 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.92 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.74 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/06/15) 41.00/42.25 07.64/07.87 07.82/08.05 2M(06/07/15) 80.75/82.50 07.52/07.68 07.76/07.92 3M(05/08/15) 119.50/121.25 07.50/07.61 07.79/07.90 6M(05/11/15) 236.00/238.00 07.41/07.47 07.84/07.90 1Y(05/05/16) 450.75/452.75 07.11/07.14 07.87/07.90 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.2025 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)