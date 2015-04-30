Apr 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.85 percent on Thursday compared with 7.90 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.01 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/06/15) 45.00/46.50 07.83/08.09 08.01/08.27 2M(06/07/15) 81.75/83.25 07.69/07.84 07.93/08.07 3M(06/08/15) 121.50/123.00 07.58/07.68 07.87/07.96 6M(06/11/15) 235.75/237.75 07.36/07.42 07.78/07.85 1Y(06/05/16) 447.75/449.75 07.02/07.05 07.79/07.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5780 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)