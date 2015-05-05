May 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.78 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.82 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/06/15) 43.25/44.50 07.77/07.99 07.95/08.18 2M(07/07/15) 80.75/82.50 07.61/07.77 07.84/08.01 3M(07/08/15) 120.25/122.25 07.51/07.64 07.80/07.92 6M(09/11/15) 235.75/237.75 07.28/07.35 07.72/07.78 1Y(09/05/16) 445.00/447.00 06.95/06.98 07.73/07.76 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5194 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)