May 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.82 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.72 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/06/15) 42.00/43.25 07.77/08.00 07.95/08.19 2M(08/07/15) 81.00/82.75 07.62/07.78 07.85/08.01 3M(10/08/15) 123.25/125.25 07.52/07.64 07.81/07.93 6M(09/11/15) 236.00/238.00 07.32/07.38 07.75/07.82 1Y(09/05/16) 446.00/448.00 06.97/07.00 07.77/07.80 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6425 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)