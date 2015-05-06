May 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.82 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.78 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.72 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(08/06/15) 42.00/43.25 07.77/08.00 07.95/08.19
2M(08/07/15) 81.00/82.75 07.62/07.78 07.85/08.01
3M(10/08/15) 123.25/125.25 07.52/07.64 07.81/07.93
6M(09/11/15) 236.00/238.00 07.32/07.38 07.75/07.82
1Y(09/05/16) 446.00/448.00 06.97/07.00 07.77/07.80
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6425 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)