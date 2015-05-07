May 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.92 percent on Thursday compared with 7.82 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.59 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/06/15) 42.00/43.50 07.74/08.02 07.93/08.20 2M(13/07/15) 84.00/85.75 07.62/07.78 07.85/08.01 3M(11/08/15) 122.00/123.75 07.58/07.69 07.87/07.97 6M(13/11/15) 241.50/243.50 07.42/07.48 07.86/07.92 1Y(11/05/16) 454.25/456.25 07.09/07.12 07.89/07.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8800 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)