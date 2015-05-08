May 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.81 percent on Friday compared with 7.92 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.83 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/06/15) 41.00/42.50 07.54/07.81 07.73/08.00 2M(13/07/15) 81.50/83.25 07.49/07.65 07.73/07.89 3M(12/08/15) 120.50/122.25 07.46/07.57 07.75/07.86 6M(13/11/15) 237.50/239.50 07.32/07.38 07.75/07.81 1Y(12/05/16) 449.75/452.00 07.00/07.04 07.80/07.83 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0493 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)