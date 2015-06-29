Jun 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.59 percent on Monday compared with 7.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.13 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/08/15) 40.50/42.25 07.01/07.31 07.20/07.50 2M(01/09/15) 76.75/78.50 07.07/07.23 07.31/07.47 3M(01/10/15) 114.25/116.25 07.09/07.22 07.38/07.51 6M(04/01/16) 231.25/233.25 07.06/07.12 07.53/07.59 1Y(01/07/16) 450.00/452.00 07.02/07.05 07.85/07.88 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.9170 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)