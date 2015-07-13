Jul 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.68 percent on
Monday compared with 7.68 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.22 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(17/08/15) 40.25/41.75 07.01/07.28 07.21/07.47
2M(15/09/15) 76.75/78.50 07.12/07.28 07.37/07.53
3M(15/10/15) 114.50/116.50 07.16/07.28 07.46/07.58
6M(15/01/16) 228.25/230.25 07.13/07.20 07.62/07.68
1Y(15/07/16) 449.50/451.50 07.06/07.09 07.91/07.94
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4655 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)