Jul 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.68 percent on Monday compared with 7.68 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.22 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/08/15) 40.25/41.75 07.01/07.28 07.21/07.47 2M(15/09/15) 76.75/78.50 07.12/07.28 07.37/07.53 3M(15/10/15) 114.50/116.50 07.16/07.28 07.46/07.58 6M(15/01/16) 228.25/230.25 07.13/07.20 07.62/07.68 1Y(15/07/16) 449.50/451.50 07.06/07.09 07.91/07.94 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4655 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)