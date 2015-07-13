Jul 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps)
for three years was 7.15 percent on Monday
TENOR BID/OFFER
2 YEARS 7.02/7.13
3 YEARS 7.00/7.15
4 YEARS 6.99/7.13
5 YEARS 7.00/7.10
7 YEARS 6.91/7.21
10 YEARS 6.87/7.17
The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of
the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The
floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels
double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter
key.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)