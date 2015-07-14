Jul 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.67 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.68 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.21 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/08/15) 39.00/40.50 07.01/07.28 07.20/07.47 2M(16/09/15) 76.50/78.25 07.09/07.25 07.34/07.50 3M(16/10/15) 114.50/116.50 07.15/07.28 07.45/07.58 6M(19/01/16) 231.75/233.75 07.12/07.19 07.61/07.67 1Y(18/07/16) 451.75/453.75 07.06/07.09 07.90/07.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4978 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)