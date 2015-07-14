Jul 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.67 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.68 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.21 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(17/08/15) 39.00/40.50 07.01/07.28 07.20/07.47
2M(16/09/15) 76.50/78.25 07.09/07.25 07.34/07.50
3M(16/10/15) 114.50/116.50 07.15/07.28 07.45/07.58
6M(19/01/16) 231.75/233.75 07.12/07.19 07.61/07.67
1Y(18/07/16) 451.75/453.75 07.06/07.09 07.90/07.93
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4978 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
