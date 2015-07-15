Jul 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.68 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.67 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.20 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(17/08/15) 37.75/39.25 07.01/07.29 07.20/07.48
2M(18/09/15) 77.75/79.50 07.11/07.27 07.35/07.51
3M(19/10/15) 117.00/118.75 07.17/07.27 07.47/07.57
6M(19/01/16) 230.50/232.50 07.14/07.20 07.62/07.68
1Y(18/07/16) 451.00/453.00 07.08/07.11 07.92/07.95
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3847 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
