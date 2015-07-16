Jul 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.64 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.68 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.21 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(20/08/15) 37.50/39.00 06.95/07.23 07.15/07.42
2M(21/09/15) 77.75/79.25 07.09/07.23 07.34/07.48
3M(20/10/15) 114.00/116.00 07.12/07.25 07.42/07.54
6M(20/01/16) 227.25/229.25 07.10/07.16 07.58/07.64
1Y(20/07/16) 448.50/450.50 07.04/07.08 07.88/07.92
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4955 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
