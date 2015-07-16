Jul 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.64 percent on Thursday compared with 7.68 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.21 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/08/15) 37.50/39.00 06.95/07.23 07.15/07.42 2M(21/09/15) 77.75/79.25 07.09/07.23 07.34/07.48 3M(20/10/15) 114.00/116.00 07.12/07.25 07.42/07.54 6M(20/01/16) 227.25/229.25 07.10/07.16 07.58/07.64 1Y(20/07/16) 448.50/450.50 07.04/07.08 07.88/07.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4955 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)