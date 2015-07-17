Jul 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.69 percent on Friday compared with 7.64 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.18 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/08/15) 37.75/39.00 07.00/07.23 07.19/07.43 2M(21/09/15) 76.75/78.25 07.12/07.26 07.36/07.50 3M(21/10/15) 114.50/116.25 07.15/07.26 07.46/07.57 6M(21/01/16) 228.75/230.75 07.15/07.21 07.63/07.69 1Y(21/07/16) 452.00/454.00 07.10/07.13 07.94/07.97 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4928 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)