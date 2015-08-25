Aug 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.28 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.33 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.18 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/09/15) 39.50/41.00 06.75/07.01 06.96/07.21 2M(27/10/15) 75.00/76.75 06.73/06.88 07.00/07.15 3M(27/11/15) 112.75/114.50 06.71/06.81 07.04/07.15 6M(29/02/16) 226.75/228.75 06.67/06.73 07.22/07.28 1Y(29/08/16) 448.75/450.75 06.67/06.70 07.57/07.60 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7090 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)