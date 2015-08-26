Aug 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.16 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/09/15) 37.75/39.25 06.72/06.99 06.92/07.19 2M(28/10/15) 74.25/76.00 06.72/06.87 06.99/07.15 3M(30/11/15) 114.00/116.00 06.69/06.81 07.03/07.14 6M(29/02/16) 222.50/224.50 06.64/06.69 07.19/07.25 1Y(29/08/16) 441.75/443.75 06.64/06.67 07.54/07.57 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.1610 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)