Aug 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.24 percent on Thursday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.21 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/09/15) 36.50/38.00 06.72/07.00 06.92/07.20 2M(30/10/15) 72.75/74.50 06.70/06.86 06.97/07.13 3M(30/11/15) 110.00/111.75 06.68/06.79 07.01/07.12 6M(29/02/16) 218.00/220.00 06.62/06.68 07.18/07.24 1Y(31/08/16) 437.75/439.75 06.61/06.64 07.52/07.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.0605 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)