Aug 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.24 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.21 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(30/09/15) 36.50/38.00 06.72/07.00 06.92/07.20
2M(30/10/15) 72.75/74.50 06.70/06.86 06.97/07.13
3M(30/11/15) 110.00/111.75 06.68/06.79 07.01/07.12
6M(29/02/16) 218.00/220.00 06.62/06.68 07.18/07.24
1Y(31/08/16) 437.75/439.75 06.61/06.64 07.52/07.55
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.0605 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
