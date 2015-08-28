Aug 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on Friday compared with 7.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.20 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(01/10/15) 36.75/38.25 06.77/07.04 06.97/07.24 2M(02/11/15) 75.25/77.00 06.70/06.86 06.98/07.13 3M(01/12/15) 110.25/112.00 06.69/06.80 07.03/07.14 6M(01/03/16) 218.75/220.75 06.64/06.70 07.20/07.26 1Y(01/09/16) 439.50/441.50 06.63/06.66 07.54/07.58 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.0808 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)