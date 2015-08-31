Aug 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.16 percent on Monday compared with 7.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.16 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/10/15) 40.00/41.50 06.67/06.92 06.87/07.13 2M(02/11/15) 73.50/75.25 06.63/06.79 06.91/07.06 3M(02/12/15) 109.50/111.25 06.62/06.73 06.96/07.07 6M(02/03/16) 216.25/218.25 06.54/06.60 07.10/07.16 1Y(02/09/16) 434.25/436.25 06.53/06.56 07.44/07.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3062 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:- The LIBOR Rates are as of 28-Aug-2015. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)