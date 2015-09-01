Sep 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.17 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.08 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/10/15) 39.00/40.25 06.71/06.93 06.92/07.13 2M(03/11/15) 73.50/75.25 06.64/06.80 06.92/07.07 3M(03/12/15) 109.25/111.00 06.61/06.72 06.96/07.06 6M(03/03/16) 216.25/218.25 06.55/06.61 07.11/07.17 1Y(06/09/16) 436.75/438.75 06.52/06.55 07.44/07.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.2603 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)