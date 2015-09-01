Sep 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.17 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.16 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.08 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
1M(05/10/15) 39.00/40.25 06.71/06.93 06.92/07.13
2M(03/11/15) 73.50/75.25 06.64/06.80 06.92/07.07
3M(03/12/15) 109.25/111.00 06.61/06.72 06.96/07.06
6M(03/03/16) 216.25/218.25 06.55/06.61 07.11/07.17
1Y(06/09/16) 436.75/438.75 06.52/06.55 07.44/07.47
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.2603 rupees (Source - RBI reference
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
