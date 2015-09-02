Sep 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.23 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.13 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/10/15) 37.75/39.25 06.72/06.98 06.92/07.19 2M(04/11/15) 74.00/75.75 06.69/06.85 06.97/07.13 3M(04/12/15) 110.00/111.75 06.67/06.77 07.01/07.12 6M(04/03/16) 218.00/220.00 06.61/06.67 07.17/07.23 1Y(06/09/16) 439.50/441.50 06.59/06.62 07.51/07.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.1638 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)