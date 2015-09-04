Sep 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.17 percent on Friday compared with 7.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.95 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/10/15) 36.50/37.75 06.69/06.92 06.89/07.12 2M(09/11/15) 74.75/76.50 06.63/06.78 06.90/07.06 3M(08/12/15) 109.25/111.00 06.60/06.71 06.94/07.05 6M(08/03/16) 216.75/218.75 06.55/06.61 07.11/07.17 1Y(08/09/16) 434.50/436.50 06.53/06.56 07.44/07.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4003 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)