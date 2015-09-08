Sep 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.11 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.11 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.09 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(13/10/15) 39.75/41.25 06.60/06.85 06.81/07.06
2M(10/11/15) 73.50/75.00 06.60/06.74 06.88/07.01
3M(10/12/15) 109.00/111.00 06.56/06.68 06.91/07.03
6M(10/03/16) 215.50/217.50 06.49/06.55 07.05/07.11
1Y(12/09/16) 433.75/435.75 06.46/06.49 07.38/07.41
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6060 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
