Sep 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.11 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.09 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/10/15) 39.75/41.25 06.60/06.85 06.81/07.06 2M(10/11/15) 73.50/75.00 06.60/06.74 06.88/07.01 3M(10/12/15) 109.00/111.00 06.56/06.68 06.91/07.03 6M(10/03/16) 215.50/217.50 06.49/06.55 07.05/07.11 1Y(12/09/16) 433.75/435.75 06.46/06.49 07.38/07.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6060 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)