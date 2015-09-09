Sep 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.14 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.10 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/10/15) 38.75/40.25 06.67/06.93 06.88/07.13 2M(13/11/15) 76.00/77.75 06.64/06.79 06.92/07.07 3M(11/12/15) 109.25/111.00 06.61/06.72 06.95/07.06 6M(11/03/16) 215.50/217.50 06.52/06.58 07.08/07.14 1Y(12/09/16) 431.00/433.00 06.47/06.50 07.39/07.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.2945 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)