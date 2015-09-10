Sep 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.12 percent on Thursday compared with 7.14 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.41 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/10/15) 36.25/37.75 06.62/06.90 06.83/07.11 2M(16/11/15) 75.75/77.50 06.59/06.74 06.87/07.02 3M(14/12/15) 109.00/110.75 06.57/06.67 06.91/07.02 6M(14/03/16) 215.50/217.50 06.49/06.55 07.06/07.12 1Y(14/09/16) 430.00/432.00 06.44/06.47 07.36/07.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5840 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)