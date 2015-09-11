Sep 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.08 percent on
Friday compared with 7.12 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.07 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(15/10/15) 35.75/37.50 06.55/06.87 06.76/07.08
2M(16/11/15) 74.00/75.75 06.56/06.72 06.84/07.00
3M(15/12/15) 108.25/110.25 06.54/06.66 06.89/07.01
6M(15/03/16) 213.75/215.75 06.46/06.52 07.02/07.08
1Y(15/09/16) 426.00/428.00 06.40/06.43 07.32/07.35
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3866 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
