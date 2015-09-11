Sep 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.08 percent on Friday compared with 7.12 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.07 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/10/15) 35.75/37.50 06.55/06.87 06.76/07.08 2M(16/11/15) 74.00/75.75 06.56/06.72 06.84/07.00 3M(15/12/15) 108.25/110.25 06.54/06.66 06.89/07.01 6M(15/03/16) 213.75/215.75 06.46/06.52 07.02/07.08 1Y(15/09/16) 426.00/428.00 06.40/06.43 07.32/07.35 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3866 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)