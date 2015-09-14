Sep 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.03 percent on Monday compared with 7.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.07 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/10/15) 36.00/37.50 06.60/06.87 06.81/07.09 2M(16/11/15) 72.50/74.25 06.54/06.69 06.82/06.97 3M(16/12/15) 107.50/109.50 06.50/06.62 06.84/06.96 6M(16/03/16) 211.75/213.75 06.40/06.46 06.97/07.03 1Y(16/09/16) 421.75/423.75 06.34/06.37 07.26/07.29 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3708 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)