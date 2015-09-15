Sep 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.00 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.13 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/10/15) 37.00/38.50 06.56/06.82 06.77/07.03 2M(18/11/15) 72.50/74.00 06.53/06.66 06.81/06.94 3M(18/12/15) 107.50/109.25 06.49/06.60 06.83/06.94 6M(18/03/16) 211.25/213.25 06.38/06.44 06.94/07.00 1Y(19/09/16) 422.25/424.25 06.32/06.35 07.24/07.27 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4383 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)