Sep 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.00 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.03 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.13 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(19/10/15) 37.00/38.50 06.56/06.82 06.77/07.03
2M(18/11/15) 72.50/74.00 06.53/06.66 06.81/06.94
3M(18/12/15) 107.50/109.25 06.49/06.60 06.83/06.94
6M(18/03/16) 211.25/213.25 06.38/06.44 06.94/07.00
1Y(19/09/16) 422.25/424.25 06.32/06.35 07.24/07.27
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4383 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
