Sep 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.07 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.00 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.20 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/10/15) 36.00/37.50 06.59/06.86 06.80/07.08 2M(23/11/15) 75.00/76.50 06.53/06.66 06.82/06.95 3M(21/12/15) 107.75/109.75 06.50/06.62 06.85/06.97 6M(21/03/16) 213.25/215.25 06.43/06.49 07.01/07.07 1Y(21/09/16) 425.50/427.50 06.38/06.41 07.32/07.35 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5000 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)