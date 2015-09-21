Sep 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.19 percent on Monday compared with 7.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.28 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/10/15) 36.00/37.50 06.66/06.94 06.86/07.14 2M(23/11/15) 73.25/75.00 06.67/06.83 06.93/07.09 3M(23/12/15) 109.00/111.00 06.65/06.77 06.99/07.11 6M(24/03/16) 217.00/219.00 06.58/06.64 07.13/07.19 1Y(23/09/16) 430.50/432.50 06.53/06.56 07.44/07.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.7531 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)