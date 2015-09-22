Sep 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.20 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.19 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.30 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/10/15) 38.50/40.00 06.69/06.95 06.89/07.15 2M(24/11/15) 73.00/74.75 06.66/06.82 06.92/07.08 3M(28/12/15) 113.50/115.50 06.65/06.76 06.98/07.10 6M(24/03/16) 215.50/217.50 06.59/06.65 07.14/07.20 1Y(26/09/16) 433.25/435.25 06.55/06.58 07.46/07.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.6250 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)